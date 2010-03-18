Giants sign ex-Aussie rules player Bond as insurance for Feagles

Seeking a possible replacement if they can't re-sign punter Jeff Feagles, the New York Giants have signed former Australian rules football player Jy Bond.
The deal was announced Thursday afternoon, though terms weren't disclosed.
Bond, 30, signed with the Miami Dolphins last season, but he was released in June. He then trained with fellow Aussie punters Sav Rocca of the Philadelphia Eagles and former NFL player Darren Bennett.
Bond was raised in the suburbs of Melbourne, and both his father and grandfather played elite level Australian Rules Football. Bond played at the semiprofessional level and won several club and competition honors.
Feagles addressed that report Thursday, telling the New York Daily News that he "absolutely" intends to return to the Giants in 2010.
"Oh yeah, and there's no rush at this point," Feagles said. "They've got other priorities right now and we're trying to get some things worked out. It's no big deal."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.