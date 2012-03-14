Giants sign Cowboys TE Bennett as free agent

"In our situation it's a perfect match, because here we are with two guys that aren't going to be able to go," coach Tom Coughlin said. "We get a guy with this quality and we can say to him, `You go out on the field, you go from less than 30 percent play time to 70-75-80 percent play time just by virtue of if you come here and if you are willing to pay the price to be what you want to be. Here's the opportunity."'