Giants' Seubert steadily progressing in rehab from knee surgery

Offensive lineman Rich Seubert, whom New York Giants general manager Jerry Reese called the team's MVP last season, continues to make steady progress in his recovery from major knee surgery, *The Star-Ledger* reported Wednesday.
Seubert, who moved from tackle to center after Shaun O'Hara sustained a foot injury, had his patella tendon and medial collateral ligament reconstructed by team physician Russ Warren after the season. Warren can remain in contact with Seubert, but because of the NFL lockout, team trainers Ronnie Barnes and Byron Hansen cannot work with the lineman.
The lockout means Seubert, 32, isn't facing as much pressure to rush through his rehabilitation, which he has to undertake at a private facility in Waldwick, N.J.
"Maybe a couple of weeks before August, I start running and it goes well," Seubert told the newspaper. "Just hope for the best and hope I can get out there as soon as I can, which August 1st puts me right at crunch time."