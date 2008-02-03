Giants set for ticker-tape parade Tuesday in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- New York City will honor the Super Bowl champion New York Giants with a ticker-tape parade Tuesday that will end with a ceremony at City Hall Plaza.
The parade is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. on Broadway at Battery Place and is expected to follow a route north to Chambers Street.
The Giants beat the previously undefeated New England Patriots 17-14 on Sunday night in Glendale, Ariz., for their third Super Bowl title.
The New Jersey-based team celebrated its 1987 and 1991 Super Bowl titles with ceremonies at the Meadowlands.
Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press