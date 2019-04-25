Giants select QB Daniel Jones with sixth overall pick

The 6-foot-5, 221-pound Jones lines up with Gettleman's perceived preference for a big signal-caller. Jones doesn't have a huge arm, but is a touch passer who throws with anticipation short and can hit receivers on the run deep with lofted shots. His skill set, especially on short balls, could excel in Pat Shurmur's offense. His career completion percentage at Duke was just 59.9 but many analysts attribute some of those struggles to dropped passes. Jones brings more athleticism to the position than Giants have been used to in Eli Manning.