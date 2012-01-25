Giants' secondary overcame injuries to anchor Super Bowl run

Flash forward to the divisional round of this year's playoffs, when the Giants pulled off the season's biggest upset by dethroning the Green Bay Packers. Few thought that would have been possible, mainly because no defense had been able to slow down Aaron Rodgers and the Packers' receiving corps. However, the Giants held Rodgers to a sub-par day for him (264 yards, two TDs, one INT) and won, 37-20.