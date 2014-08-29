Giants' Schwartz, Bucs' Sims headed to IR-recall list?

New York Giants guard Geoff Schwartzavoided surgery on his dislocated right big toe, but he might not avoid missing significant time on the field.
NFL Media's Kimberly Jones reported Friday that as the Giants cut the roster to 53 players, it's likely -- but not certain -- they'll place Schwartz on injured reserve with a designation to return.
If the guard is put on short-term IR he cannot practice for six weeks and can't play in a game for two additional weeks. Schwartz would be eligible to return to the lineup Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts.
The veteran hopes to avoid IR-recall.
Each team has one IR with designation to return slot per season.
Placing Schwartz in the IR-boomerang list would save the Giants a spot on the 53-man roster until he is activated.
Some other injury news we are following Friday:
- The Buccaneers' plan right now is to place running back Charles Sims, who underwent ankle surgery in August, on the IR-recall list, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The hope is that the team would get a fresh set of legs for a stretch in a tough NFC South. Sims' recovery period is scheduled to last 12-14 weeks, and the team was debating shutting the rookie down for the entire season.
- Steelers rookie Martavis Bryant left Thursday's preseason finale against Carolina with an AC shoulder sprain. According to Rapoport, the shoulder separation is "relatively minor," via a source close to the player, and should only require a few days off.
- The Bills dodged a bullet on the Sammy Watkins front. Rapoport reported Friday that Buffalo's first-round wide receiver came out of Thursday night's preseason loss to the Lions without a serious injury to his ribs, per a source informed of the team's situation. The feeling from the Bills is that Watkins should be good to go for Sunday's opener against the Bears.
- The Green Bay Packers announced Friday that offensive tackle Aaron Adams tore his ACL and MCL. Adams, who spent last season on the Packers' practice squad, injured his knee in Thursday's preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. The team will place Adams on injured reserve.
We will continue to update this list as more injury news pours in.
