Giants S Jason Bell out for season with back injury, placed on IR

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) -Backup safety Jason Bell was placed on injured reserve by the New York Giants on Wednesday because of a back injury.
Bell, who appeared in 15 regular season games and a playoff game last season, aggravated his back during offseason conditioning.
The loss of Bell just two days before the start of training camp at the University at Albany is the second time this summer that New York has lost a player for the season with an injury. Starting fullback Jim Finn aggravated a shoulder problem and had season-ending surgery in June.
Bell had a career-high 17 tackles (14 solo), one interception, one pass defended and eight special teams tackles in his only season with the Giants. In the postseason game, Bell had seven tackles and defended two passes.