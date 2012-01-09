Giants rout Falcons 24-2, eager to play Packers

Notes: It was the first time a team scored exactly two points in an NFL postseason game. ... The Giants' most recent home playoff victory was a 41-0 rout of Minnesota for the 2000 NFC title. ... Atlanta's last playoff win was in 2005 over St. Louis when Michael Vick still was the Falcons' quarterback. ... There were no turnovers in the game and the Giants have not had a turnover in their last two games. ... Giants CB Aaron Ross and RB D.J. Ware left with concussions. ... Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez is 0-5 in playoff games in his 15-year career.