Giants' Ross, Barden, Johnson out with injuries

Published: Aug 23, 2010 at 12:42 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants cornerback Aaron Ross probably is going to be sidelined this week with inflammation in his right foot.

The team says Ross has been diagnosed with plantar fasciitis, an inflammation and swelling of tissue at the bottom of the foot.

Quarterback Eli Manning had the same problem last season and did not miss any games.

Ross, who backs up Corey Webster and Terrell Thomas, played in Saturday night's 24-17 loss to Pittsburgh. He also has been the team's primary punt returner. He had a 45-yard return against the Steelers that he nearly broke for a touchdown.

The Giants also said Monday that second-year receiver Ramses Barden has a stress fracture in his back and safety Michael Johnson has a disk problem.

Coach Tom Coughlin said neither requires surgery and Barden will be back within a week or so if he can handle the pain.

Backup tight end Travis Beckum tweaked something in his neck and missed most of practice on Monday. Safety Michael Greco sprained a knee in Saturday's game against Pittsburgh and did not practice.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Matt Rhule: 'Can't replace' Christian McCaffrey, but offensive plan will be same with Chuba Hubbard starting

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule clarified Wednesday that rookie RB ﻿Chuba Hubbard﻿ would get the start and the offense would have the same outlook as it did with Christian McCaffrey in the backfield. 
news

Jets S Marcus Maye (ankle) out 3-4 weeks, but could return before trade deadline

Marcus Maye will be out for three to four weeks due to the injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, but could return right on time to get traded by New York. 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 4 Fantasy Previews (aka Week Four-Letter Words)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview every game on the Week 4 slate!
news

'Thursday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Jaguars-Bengals

NFL.com's Chase Goodbread previews four things to watch four when the Jacksonville Jaguars face off against the Cincinnati Bengals on "Thursday Night Football".
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW