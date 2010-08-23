Giants' Ross, Barden, Johnson out with injuries

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants cornerback Aaron Ross probably is going to be sidelined this week with inflammation in his right foot.
The team says Ross has been diagnosed with plantar fasciitis, an inflammation and swelling of tissue at the bottom of the foot.
Ross, who backs up Corey Webster and Terrell Thomas, played in Saturday night's 24-17 loss to Pittsburgh. He also has been the team's primary punt returner. He had a 45-yard return against the Steelers that he nearly broke for a touchdown.
The Giants also said Monday that second-year receiver Ramses Barden has a stress fracture in his back and safety Michael Johnson has a disk problem.
Coach Tom Coughlin said neither requires surgery and Barden will be back within a week or so if he can handle the pain.
Backup tight end Travis Beckum tweaked something in his neck and missed most of practice on Monday. Safety Michael Greco sprained a knee in Saturday's game against Pittsburgh and did not practice.
