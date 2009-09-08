Giants resume rivalry with Redskins in Week 1

Last meeting
Eli Manning threw for 305 yards and a touchdown as the Giantstrounced the host Redskins, 23-7, in Week 13 of last season.
Streaks
The Giants have won seven of the past 10 meetings and own a commanding 87-61-4 overall series lead. The teams have split their two playoff contests.
Keep your eye on ...
New York's receiving corps: With long-time starters Plaxico Burress and Amani Toomer no longer in the mix, it is up to the Giants young wideouts to step up. Steve Smith and Domenik Hixon will be the starters, but look for rookie Hakeem Nicks to play a big role too. He was outstanding in the preseason.
Albert Haynesworth's impact: The Redskins already had a formidable defensive unit (fourth overall last season), but they lacked the playmakers to cause a lot of turnovers. Enter Haynesworth. Washington lavished the richest contract ever given to a defensive player on him in the offseason and he is expected to help the defense record more sacks and get more takeaways.
Jason Campbell's decision making: Campbell nearly lost his job in the offseason as the team flirted with trading for Jay Cutler and drafting Mark Sanchez. Though he wound up keeping his spot, the pressure is clearly on him to show he has a better understanding of the offense and can help the team produce more points.
Did you know?
Redskins RB Clinton Portis tied for the NFL lead with 86 first downs last year. ... Washington CB DeAngelo Hall has an interception in three straight games against the Giants. ... New York TE Kevin Boss led the team in six touchdown catches last year.