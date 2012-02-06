Giants reaping rewards of Accorsi's move for Eli; more notes

Eight years into his NFL career, Manning is everything Accorsi hoped he would become. He won his second championship on Sunday night, earning his second Super Bowl MVP and securing his place in Canton. Accorsi was bold in his move to secure Manning, willing to trade assets to acquire his services, as opposed to just sticking with Philip Rivers or opting for Ben Roethlisberger -- two other highly rated quarterbacks in the 2004 NFL Draft. At that time, it felt like a risky move. It was expensive in terms of the draft picks, but most of all, it just seemed at the time that Eli was not as good as his older brother, Peyton, or ever would be.