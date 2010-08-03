Giants ready to rebound from collapse of 2009

»Jason Pierre-Paul ("JPP" as Coughlin referred to him) lined up at left defensive end most of the day and surely looks the part. He gets out of his stance well and usually leads with his hands and can be very active. He is raw, but he's also very motivated. There were times I thought the coaches, especially defensive line coach Robert Nunn, will get on him for his lack of pursuit. From my vantage point it appeared more like Pierre-Paul was uncertain rather than lazy. He just hasn't played enough football to key and diagnose well, but the tools are in place.