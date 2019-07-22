Around the NFL

Giants reach deal with No. 6 pick QB Daniel Jones

Published: Jul 22, 2019 at 02:35 PM

As the 2019 New York Giants take the field, their first-round pick is set to take the field with them.

Quarterback Daniel Jones, the No. 6 selection in the 2019 NFL Draft and the presumed heir apparent to take the signal-calling reins from Eli Manning, agreed in principle with the Giants on his rookie contract on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the situation. The team later announced the signing.

With Jones' signing, only pass rusher Nick Bosa (No. 2 overall selection, 49ers), defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (No. 3, Jets) and defensive end Brian Burns (No. 16, Panthers) remain as first-round selections yet to sign contracts.

The second quarterback taken in the 2019 draft behind Kyler Murray at No. 1 by the Cardinals, Jones' selection at sixth overall was stunning to many who felt the Giants could have picked him further down.

In his senior season at Duke, Jones threw for better than 2,600 yards with 22 touchdowns to just nine interceptions.

In his rookie season in New York, Jones will continue to face an abundance of media scrutiny and spotlight as the countdown to him replacing Manning has begun.

Rookies reported Monday to Giants training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Facility in East Rutherford, N.J. Veterans are set to report on Wednesday with the first practice set for Thursday.

