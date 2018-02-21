Giants re-sign veteran offensive lineman John Greco

The New York Giants are expected to draft a quarterback or running back with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. General manager Dave Gettleman is getting an early start on protecting that asset.
The Giants announced Wednesday they have re-signed guard John Greco, who made his lone start of the season in Week 17. Big Blue initially acquired the 32-year-old veteran lineman in November after he'd been released by the Saints.
The Giants could be in the midst of a complete overhaul of their offensive line, what with interior linemen Weston Richburg and Justin Pugh both headed to free agency and the franchise in search of a new left tackle.