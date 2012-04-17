Giants re-sign MLB Chase Blackburn

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The New York Giants have re-signed middle linebacker Chase Blackburn, a key to their run to last season's Super Bowl title.
Also a special teams leader, Blackburn was out of football last year until late November, when the Giants brought him back following injuries to other linebackers. His steady play culminated in an interception of Tom Brady's pass in the 21-17 Super Bowl win.
He was New York's second-leading tackler in the postseason with 25.
Blackburn joined the Giants as a rookie free agent in 2005 and has spent his entire career with the team.