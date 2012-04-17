Giants re-sign MLB Chase Blackburn

Published: Apr 17, 2012 at 10:17 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The New York Giants have re-signed middle linebacker Chase Blackburn, a key to their run to last season's Super Bowl title.

Also a special teams leader, Blackburn was out of football last year until late November, when the Giants brought him back following injuries to other linebackers. His steady play culminated in an interception of Tom Brady's pass in the 21-17 Super Bowl win.

He was New York's second-leading tackler in the postseason with 25.

Blackburn joined the Giants as a rookie free agent in 2005 and has spent his entire career with the team.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Presents: Reducing Lower Extremity Injuries: A Discussion on Playing Surfaces and Injury Reduction Strategies

news

2023 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Ravens' win over Bengals on Thursday night

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens emerged victorious from an AFC North showdown with the Bengals on Thursday 
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffers apparent sprained wrist in Thursday's loss to Ravens

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters following his team's 34-20 loss to the Ravens that Joe Burrow suffered a sprained wrist during the game and he was not aware of any previous injury. 
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews suffers 'serious' ankle injury likely to be season ending

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews' season likely ended on Thursday, Baltimore head coach Josh Harbaugh said after his team's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. 