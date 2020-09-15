Around the NFL

Giants RB Saquon Barkley stifled by Steelers D in MNF loss

Published: Sep 14, 2020 at 11:11 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Steelers finished 2019 with one of the NFL's best defenses. Coming out of Week 1, they appear to be on track to remain in that number.

Pittsburgh's offense was responsible for the 26 points scored in the team's first win of the season but it was the job done by the defense against Giants running back Saquon Barkley that stood out most. Barkley was held to just six yards on 15 carries for the game.

"We had a commitment. ...We thought that guy was a catalyst for whatever they were going to do offensively," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said postgame, per NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Based on the box score, it's clear that objective was met.

New York only managed 16 points in its Monday Night Football loss, and the lack of an impact from Barkley certainly played a role. In the first half, Barkley was held to a staggering negative-three rushing yards on nine carries, the fewest rushing yards by a running back with nine-plus carries in a half since Week 3 in 2007, per NFL Research. Bengals RB Rudi Johnson, who also rushed for negative-three yards, accomplished this lowlight on the road against the Seahawks.

For Barkley, his poor MNF showing will go down as the second-worst effort of his still young career; he rushed 13 times for one yard against the Jets in Week 10 last year.

The young Giants offense will need more from Barkley in 2020, particularly as second-year QB Daniel Jones continues to settle in. Efforts like Monday night will not do New York any favors in its quest for its first winning season since 2016.

Related Content

What we learned from Steelers' 26-16 win over Giants
news

What we learned from Steelers' 26-16 win over Giants

Ben Roethlisberger made his return to the Pittsburgh Steelers helm on Monday night. But it was the Pittsburgh defense that was the highlight in Monday night's opener and led the Steelers to a season-opening 26-16 win over the New York Giants. 
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Sep. 14, 2020 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
news

Steelers RB James Conner exits MNF vs. Giants early with ankle injury

Entering the 2020 season, all signs pointed to James Conner being the bell-cow in Pittsburgh. On Monday Night Football against the Giants, the fourth-year running back encountered his first hurdle on his road to achieving that goal. 
Inactive reports for Week 1's Monday Night Football doubleheader
news

Inactive reports for Week 1's Monday Night Football doubleheader

The official inactive reports for Week 1's Monday Night Football doubleheader.
Aug 21, 2020; Englewood, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton inactive vs. Titans

The Denver Broncos will be without their star receiver to open the season against the Titans on Monday night. Courtland Sutton was a long shot to play, Ian Rapoport reported, and it proved to be true when inactives were released. 
Browns swap kickers, place TE David Njoku on IR following blowout loss
news

Browns swap kickers, place TE David Njoku on IR following blowout loss

The Browns' season-opening blowout loss has produced a flurry of Monday personnel activity. Out are TE David Njoku with a knee injury and K Austin Seibert, who was waived. In is K Cody Parkey, just in time to take over for Week 2.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians reacts from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
news

Bruce Arians: Bucs' loss to Saints 'Round 1 of a 16-round fight'

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians was not happy after their loss to the Saints Sunday. But the coach knows this is just Week 1 and is taking it as a learning experience.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) runs after the catch during an NFL regular season football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 in New Orleans. The Saints won, 34-31. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas suffered high-ankle injury vs. Bucs

Michael Thomas had an unusually quiet Week 1. His health might have been the primary culprit. The Saints wide receiver suffered a high-ankle injury in Sunday's win against the Buccaneers, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.
Vander Esch to undergo surgery on collarbone; TE Jarwin out for season
news

Vander Esch to undergo surgery on collarbone; TE Jarwin out for season

Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will undergo surgery on a broken collarbone and tight end Blake Jarwin is out for the season with a torn ACL, Ian Rapoport. 
Houston Texans running back Duke Johnson (25) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Sep. 10, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. (Cooper Neill/NFL)
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 2

After missing a quarter in Week 1, Duke Johnson might be out for all of Week 2. The Texans RB is considered a long shot to play Sunday against the Ravens because of an ankle sprain, Ian Rapoport reported. Plus, other news Around the NFL is monitoring on Monday.
NFL sends memo reminding clubs of importance of face coverings
news

NFL sends memo reminding clubs of importance of face coverings

The NFL's first week went off without a hitch, but the league still issued a reminder to teams on its face-mask policy following Sunday's slate of games.
Colts RB Marlon Mack out for season with torn Achilles 
news

Colts RB Marlon Mack out for season with torn Achilles 

The Colts' worse fears for Marlon Mack were confirmed. Indianapolis' starting running back has a torn Achilles and will miss the rest of the season, Tom Pelissero reports. Mack went down in the first quarter of the Colts' loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL