Giants RB Saquon Barkley doesn't 'want to make any excuses' about his play

﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ isn't happy with how he's performed coming back from an ACL tear.

The New York Giants running back has generated just 134 yards and one TD in three games. His 3.4 yards per carry ranks 28th out of 31 running backs with at least 30 carries.

Given the fact that he's coming off a brutal knee injury that wiped out all but two games last season, the slow start could be expected. But that doesn't mean Barkley is OK with the results.

"I don't want to make any excuses. I'm not going to do that throughout this whole season," Barkley said, via ESPN. "I'm never going to make any excuses. The expectation that people have for me, it's not even close to the expectation I have for myself -- and it never will be as long as I play football or whatever I do after football. That is just my mindset."

Barkley's touches have increased in each game this season:

Week 1: 11 touches, 27 yards

Week 2: 15 touches, 69 yards

Week 3: 22 touches, 94 yards, TD

At times the former No. 2 overall pick has looked like his old self, jetting to the edge and making defenders miss in space. But those plays have been the exception. More often than not, the RB has been stuffed in the hole. His measly two rushes of 10-plus yards are tied for second-fewest among players with at least 30 totes.

"I hold myself to a high standard. I know this team holds me to a high standard. I know a lot of people hold me to a high standard," Barkley said. "Like I always say, I set my own expectations. Right now I just have to keep working, keep growing, keep improving.