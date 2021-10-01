Around the NFL

Giants RB Saquon Barkley doesn't 'want to make any excuses' about his play

Published: Oct 01, 2021 at 09:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ isn't happy with how he's performed coming back from an ACL tear.

The New York Giants running back has generated just 134 yards and one TD in three games. His 3.4 yards per carry ranks 28th out of 31 running backs with at least 30 carries.

Given the fact that he's coming off a brutal knee injury that wiped out all but two games last season, the slow start could be expected. But that doesn't mean Barkley is OK with the results.

"I don't want to make any excuses. I'm not going to do that throughout this whole season," Barkley said, via ESPN. "I'm never going to make any excuses. The expectation that people have for me, it's not even close to the expectation I have for myself -- and it never will be as long as I play football or whatever I do after football. That is just my mindset."

Barkley's touches have increased in each game this season:

  • Week 1: 11 touches, 27 yards
  • Week 2: 15 touches, 69 yards
  • Week 3: 22 touches, 94 yards, TD

At times the former No. 2 overall pick has looked like his old self, jetting to the edge and making defenders miss in space. But those plays have been the exception. More often than not, the RB has been stuffed in the hole. His measly two rushes of 10-plus yards are tied for second-fewest among players with at least 30 totes. 

"I hold myself to a high standard. I know this team holds me to a high standard. I know a lot of people hold me to a high standard," Barkley said. "Like I always say, I set my own expectations. Right now I just have to keep working, keep growing, keep improving.

"I know what I'm coming off of. My mom and dad try to make me understand I'm coming off a knee injury. Try to teach me patience in there. I just have to keep being patient with it. I have to keep getting better and keep trusting it, trusting the process and keep working."

Related Content

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (back) returns to practice

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is back at practice on Friday after missing sessions earlier this week while dealing with a back issue.
news

Steelers OC Matt Canada: 'We're gonna stick with what we're doing'

First-year Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada isn't off to a great start, but he says Pittsburgh's struggling offense won't reinvent the wheel in order to get on track.
news

Marlon Mack on trade discussion with Colts: 'Just had an agreement with what's best for me'

Colts running back Marlon Mack recently requested a trade. On Thursday, he held what felt like a goodbye press conference with the only franchise he's known since being drafted in the fourth round in 2017.
news

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer: 'Just sickening' to lose big lead to Bengals 

The Jacksonville Jaguars blew a 14-point halftime lead and a 21-14 fourth-quarter lead in falling to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.
news

Joe Burrow on Bengals' second-half comeback vs. Jaguars: 'There's no panic in the locker room'

Down 14-0 at halftime, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow led three straight touchdown drives in the second half and a game-winning FG drive to lift Cincinnati to a 24-21 victory over Jacksonville on Thursday night.
news

Bengals RB Joe Mixon misses game-winning drive vs. Jaguars with minor ankle injury

As Joe Burrow and the Bengals squeezed out a dramatic win on Thursday night, running back Joe Mixon was noticeably absent for the game's exciting conclusion.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 4: What we learned from Bengals' win over Jaguars on Thursday night

Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence each showcased their stellar arms and phenomenal potential, but it was Burrow who had the ball last and drove the Bengals to a victory, setting up kicker Evan McPherson for a 35-yard game-winning field goal in a 24-21 Cincinnati triumph.
news

Four things to watch for when Tom Brady, Buccaneers face off against Bill Belichick, Patriots

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down four things to watch for as Tom Brady faces Bill Belichick for the first time in his career when the Buccaneers visit the Patriots on Sunday night.
news

Jaguars WR D.J. Chark out indefinitely after fracturing ankle vs. Bengals

The Jacksonville Jaguars' offense will be without one of its brightest stars for the foreseeable future as wide receiver D.J. Chark is out indefinitely after fracturing his ankle against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.
news

Week 4 Thursday night inactives: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals

The official inactives for the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar to perform at Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation announced Thursday that Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW