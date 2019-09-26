Around the NFL

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) won't need surgery

Published: Sep 26, 2019 at 12:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Saquon Barkley won't need surgery on his injured ankle.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning that the New York Giants running back returned from his visit with noted specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay with a recommendation of no surgery, per a source informed of the situation. The option of TightRope surgery -- like Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa underwent -- had been one option, per Rapoport.

TightRope surgery is sometimes used to help stabilize the ankle by inserting support after a high sprain, which can cause the tibia and fibula to separate.

In the absence of surgery, Barkley will rehab and is expected to be out the next four to six weeks. Giants coach Pat Shurmur says the team isn't planning to put Barkley on injured reserve and hasn't indicated an official recovery timeline. The team could play it cautious with the star running back, especially if the season is already lost by the time he's closer to a return.

Barkley told Matt Lombardo of NJ.com after Sunday's game that he suffered a high ankle sprain in the same right ankle during his freshman year at Penn State and returned after missing just two tilts. If that's the running back's mindset, the Giants might have to hold him back from pushing too hard.

The good news is that Barkley won't need to be cut open to begin the healing process.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams HC Sean McVay on RB Cam Akers' limited snaps in opener: 'Cam's got to maximize his (opportunities)'

When asked about Cam Akers' limited presence in Thursday's season-opening loss, coach Sean McVay said the running back needed to do better as maximizing his opportunities and needs to play with more 'urgency.'

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (ACL) will not play in season opener vs. Buccaneers

Wide receiver Michael Gallup (ACL) will sit out of Dallas' Sunday night season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys announced Friday.

news

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard (back) out for opener vs. Texans

The Colts ruled linebacker Shaquille Leonard out Friday as he continues to work his way back from offseason back surgery.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Lamar Jackson, Ravens unable to agree to terms on extension ahead of 2022 season

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens could not agree to terms on a contract extension ahead of the 2022 season, the team announced Friday morning.

news

Jets LT Duane Brown (shoulder) ruled out vs. Ravens, could be placed on injured reserve

Jets LT Duane Brown (shoulder) will miss the season opener versus the Ravens and could land on injured reserve, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday.

news

Steelers to honor Dwayne Haskins with No. 3 helmet decals during 2022 season

The Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday announced the team will honor the late Dwayne Haskins with helmet decals during the 2022 season.

news

Titans agree to terms with safety Amani Hooker on three-year extension worth more than $33M

Tennessee is locking up ascending safety Amani Hooker. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Titans agreed to terms with Hooker on a three-year extension worth more than $33 million.

news

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams (finger) 'ready to go' in season opener vs. Broncos

After sustaining a rare training camp injury, Seahawks star safety Jamal Adams explains his eagerness to deliver an impactful season.

news

Justin Herbert: I've been thinking about Chargers-Raiders rematch for 'past six or seven months'

Justin Herbert and the Chargers don't have to wait long for a chance at revenge against the Raiders with schedule-makers pitting the division rivals against each other to open Week 1 on Sunday.

news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara feels 'explosive' ahead of sixth season: 'I might have gotten faster'

Much of the offseason discussions surrounding the Saints offense revolved around Jameis Winston's return from injury, a revamped receiver corps and offensive line changes. But don't forget about Alvin Kamara.

news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey on loss to Bills: 'We got our ass beat, straight-up'

Jalen Ramsey offered the bluntest assessment of the Rams' 31-10 loss to the Bills to open the 2022 NFL campaign. "We got our ass beat, straight-up," Ramsey said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE