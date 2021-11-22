Giants RB Saquon Barkley active against Buccaneers 

﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ is ready for prime time.

Barkley will make his return under the Monday night lights, as he's active for the New York Giants' game against the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Barkley, who was questionable coming into Monday, has missed the last four games due to an ankle sprain, the latest ailment in an injury-plagued career that has curbed the star potential of the former AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

In five games so far this year, Barkley has carried the ball 54 times for 195 yards and two scores, while catching 14 passes for 130 yards and another score.

The return of Barkley will be welcomed for the Giants (3-6), who are the 21st-ranked offense in the league, but he has a formidable foe awaiting him in the Buccaneers (6-3), whose defense is No. 2 against the rush.