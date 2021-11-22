Around the NFL

Giants RB Saquon Barkley active against Buccaneers 

Published: Nov 22, 2021 at 06:52 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ is ready for prime time.

Barkley will make his return under the Monday night lights, as he's active for the New York Giants' game against the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Barkley, who was questionable coming into Monday, has missed the last four games due to an ankle sprain, the latest ailment in an injury-plagued career that has curbed the star potential of the former AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

In five games so far this year, Barkley has carried the ball 54 times for 195 yards and two scores, while catching 14 passes for 130 yards and another score.

The return of Barkley will be welcomed for the Giants (3-6), who are the 21st-ranked offense in the league, but he has a formidable foe awaiting him in the Buccaneers (6-3), whose defense is No. 2 against the rush.

For the full list of Monday night inactives, see here.

Related Content

news

QB Andy Dalton expected to start for Bears on Thanksgiving vs. Lions

With rookie Justin Fields dealing with bruised ribs, the Chicago Bears will start veteran Andy Dalton in Week 12 against the Detroit Lions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Week 11 Monday night inactives: New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The official inactives for the New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski active vs. Giants on Monday night

For just the second time in seven games and the first time since Week 8, Rob Gronkowski is active for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they face the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. 
news

Taysom Hill, Saints agree to four-year, $40M extension

Taysom Hill and the Saints agreed to a contract extension for four years, $40 million with $22.5 million guaranteed for injury and $20 fully guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. 
news

Packers OL Elgton Jenkins out for season with torn ACL; Aaron Rodgers won't miss Rams game

The sting of the Packers' Week 11 loss to Minnesota didn't get any easier to bear with Monday's news. Standout guard ﻿Elgton Jenkins﻿ suffered a torn ACL. Also, OT David Bakhtiari isn't ready to return while QB Aaron Rodgers is nursing a nagging toe injury.
news

Baker Mayfield, frustrated Browns not savoring Week 11 win over Lions: 'I played like (expletive)'

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ had a dreadful, no good, very ugly Sunday, and yet, the Browns still beats the Lions. Neither he nor his team were pleased with how they did it.
news

Matt Nagy: Bears still 'gathering the facts' with Justin Fields' rib injury

The Bears continue to evaluate ﻿Justin Fields﻿' rib injury after the rookie left Sunday's loss to the Ravens. Coach Matt Nagy said the club is "still gathering the facts" and couldn't provide a further update on Fields' status for Thursday's game in Detroit.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Nov. 22

A.J. Brown's latest ailment and resulting examination has produced a positive initial return. X-rays on the Titans WR's chest injury suffered Sunday came back negative, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton reaches agreement on four-year, $60.8M extension

﻿Courtland Sutton﻿'s pay day has arrived. The Broncos reached an agreement with their leading receiver on a four-year, $60.8 million extension with $34.9 million guaranteed, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Patrick Mahomes on Cowboys' Micah Parsons: 'He's a special player'

On a dreary day for the Dallas Cowboys in Kansas City, there was one ray of light that stood out: rookie linebacker Micah Parsons.
news

Steelers DL Cam Heyward not facing suspension following apparent punch of Justin Herbert

Following a hustle effort to tackle ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ late in the Steelers' 41-37 loss to the Chargers on Sunday, ﻿Cameron Heyward﻿ appeared to punch the quarterback. Heyward was penalized for the action, but won't be suspended
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW