Giants RB Jacobs practices for third day, but is questionable

Published: Dec 19, 2008 at 08:04 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Halfback Brandon Jacobs practiced Friday for the third straight day and was listed as questionable for the New York Giants' NFC showdown with the Carolina Panthers.

Coughlin optimistic about Jacobs

Giants coach Tom Coughlin sounded optimistic about the availability of his top running back for Sunday night's showdown against Carolina. Adam Schefter has more. More ...

"I feel good," Jacobs said after the workout at Giants Stadium.

Jacobs missed the game against Dallas last weekend after aggravating an injury to his left knee in a game against Philadelphia the previous Sunday. He leads the Giants with 1,002 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns.

Receivers Domenik Hixon (ankle/foot) and Sinorice Moss (calf), and defensive tackle Fred Robbins (shoulder) also were listed as questionable for Sunday night's game.

Running back Ahmad Bradshaw (neck), safety Kenny Phillips (concussion), defensive end Justin Tuck (lower leg), running back Derrick Ward (ankle), guard Rich Seubert (illness) and Kareem McKenzie (back) are all probable.

Linebacker Gerris Wilkinson (knee) is out.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders TE Darren Waller exits Monday night with hamstring injury

Raiders tight end Darren Waller was ruled out with a hamstring injury Monday night after just six plays against the rival Kansas City Chiefs.

news

The First Read, Week 6: Vikings see need to improve despite early success under Kevin O'Connell

What did Jeffri Chadiha learn about the Vikings after spending time with the NFC North leaders? Who's on the rise and who's heading in the wrong direction entering Week 6? See those topics and more in The First Read.

news

Week 5 Monday night inactives: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

The official inactives for the Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel: No timeline for Tua Tagovailoa return; Teddy Bridgewater remains in protocol

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel says there's no timeline for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) return. McDaniel added veteran signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater remains in concussion protocol heading into Week 6.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE