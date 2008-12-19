Giants RB Jacobs practices for third day, but is questionable

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Halfback Brandon Jacobs practiced Friday for the third straight day and was listed as questionable for the New York Giants' NFC showdown with the Carolina Panthers.
Coughlin optimistic about Jacobs
Jacobs missed the game against Dallas last weekend after aggravating an injury to his left knee in a game against Philadelphia the previous Sunday. He leads the Giants with 1,002 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns.
Receivers Domenik Hixon (ankle/foot) and Sinorice Moss (calf), and defensive tackle Fred Robbins (shoulder) also were listed as questionable for Sunday night's game.
Running back Ahmad Bradshaw (neck), safety Kenny Phillips (concussion), defensive end Justin Tuck (lower leg), running back Derrick Ward (ankle), guard Rich Seubert (illness) and Kareem McKenzie (back) are all probable.
Linebacker Gerris Wilkinson (knee) is out.
