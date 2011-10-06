Giants RB Jacobs misses second practice with knee injury

Published: Oct 06, 2011 at 07:49 AM

The New York Giants can hardly afford to lose any parts to their already struggling running game. But running back Brandon Jacobs' status is very much in doubt after he missed his second consecutive practice Thursday, according to the New York Daily News.

Jacobs is listed on the team's injury report with a knee injury. Giants coach Tom Coughlintold reporters Wednesday that Jacobs' knee was "a little bit swollen" and described his status as "day to day." Coughlin added that he believed Jacobs would return to practice Thursday.

That didn't happen, although linebacker Michael Boley, also suffering from a knee injury, did practice, according to the report. Defensive end Justin Tuck (neck) and cornerback Corey Webster (personal reasons) also practiced after missing Wednesday's session.

Center David Baas, whom Coughlin also described as "day to day," also didn't practice for the second consecutive day. Kevin Boothe, who replaced Baas against the Cardinals, likely would be the starter.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

