Giants RB Jacobs doesn't mince words about team's doubters

Published: Sep 29, 2011 at 03:06 PM

Brandon Jacobs has no problem running roughshod over his opponents, even if they're not on the field.

The Giants running back told the New York Daily News that he doesn't appreciate fair-weather fans and those who doubt his team despite its 2-1 start.

"The people outside that want to say they're fans and don't believe in us, I couldn't care less if they ever believed in us," Jacobs said Thursday. "They don't mean anything to us if they didn't believe in us. They can go back and finish living their miserable lives as they've been living and hoping that they lose and whatever."

Jacobs has rushed for 98 yards on 29 attempts in three games this season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

