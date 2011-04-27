Giants RB Jacobs believes Barber's comeback is 'phenomenal'

Published: Apr 27, 2011 at 03:56 AM

The man who backed up Tiki Barber for two seasons supports his NFL comeback attempt.

Giants running back Brandon Jacobs told the *New York Post* not only does he believe 36-year-old Barber, who retired after the 2006 season, still can play, but that his ex-teammate is coming back for the right reasons.

"I thought it was absolutely phenomenal that he decided to come back," Jacobs said Tuesday while standing outside the team's East Rutherford, N.J., headquarters. "I thought it was good for him and I think he can still play, because he wasn't one to take a lot of big hits, and the type of game he played, I think he can be out for four years and be able to jump in and do it."

Barber, who rushed for 10,449 yards and 55 touchdowns during his 10-year NFL career, has had some image problems since he retired. Among other things, he was critical of Giants quarterback Eli Manning and coach Tom Coughlin while he worked for NBC.

"I spoke to him, I've seen him twice … he's excited about doing it," Jacobs said of Barber's comeback. "A lot of people think he's doing it for the wrong reasons, but I just think me, personally, he missed it.

"For his image, I think football is good for him. It helps build up our images, according to the way you handle it. It can break you down or it can make you a whole hell of a lot better."

