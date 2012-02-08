Giants RB Jacobs apologizes for saying Gisele should 'shut up'

Giants running back Brandon Jacobs issued an apology Wednesday night for his Tuesday remarks to reporters that Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, should "stay cute and shut up."
"Given the fact that it's a colleague of mine's wife, I do apologize for saying that, because I shouldn't have said that," Jacobs said, according to ESPN Radio. "It's his wife and I should respect that just as much as anyone else."
Jacobs stood by his comment about Bundchen being cute, however.
"No question, he should take that as a compliment," Jacobs said. "If he finds something wrong with that, then that's his problem."
The Brazilian supermodel was caught on camera profanely complaining about the Patriots' dropped passes to heckling fans at Lucas Oil Stadium following the game.
"My husband cannot (expletive) throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time. I can't believe they dropped the ball so many times," she said.
Brady has not commented on what his wife had to say.