Giants RB Cam Skattebo 'perfectly fine' after botched backflip: 'I will not hurt myself before the season'

"Yeah, I mean, so I've been doing backflips since I was like four years old. So it's natural to me. I'm gonna address the elephant. I will not hurt myself before the season," the running back said. "Yeah, so what happened was, I don't know if you guys know WWE or not, those floors are bouncy. So when I took off, I was mid-air, like, holy cow, I'm not gonna land this, I'm way too high. Landed, but it had too much cushion. It wasn't a stiff, firm ground. So that's why I kinda like went back, safely landed, got back up, was good to go. So nothing came out from that. I'm perfectly fine. Nothing happened. We're good."