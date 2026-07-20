Giants RB Cam Skattebo 'perfectly fine' after botched backflip: 'I will not hurt myself before the season'

Cam Skattebo botched the landing while attempting to do a flip at a Fanatics Fest event over the weekend. The clip of the New York Giants running back stumbling to the floor after a missed backflip went viral, and surely had Big Blue brass shaking their heads.
During an interview with SiriusXM's "The Fantasy Footballers" during another Fanatics Fest special event, Skattebo said he's fine after the tumble.
"Yeah, I mean, so I've been doing backflips since I was like four years old. So it's natural to me. I'm gonna address the elephant. I will not hurt myself before the season," the running back said. "Yeah, so what happened was, I don't know if you guys know WWE or not, those floors are bouncy. So when I took off, I was mid-air, like, holy cow, I'm not gonna land this, I'm way too high. Landed, but it had too much cushion. It wasn't a stiff, firm ground. So that's why I kinda like went back, safely landed, got back up, was good to go. So nothing came out from that. I'm perfectly fine. Nothing happened. We're good."
Skattebo was praised for landing a backflip earlier this offseason during a charity basketball event, used to point to his recovery from a broken tibia last season. Frankly, neither the landed flip nor the missed one is probably a prudent idea for a starting NFL player, but you can't praise one and trash the other. For Skattebo, it's an all-or-nothing proposition.
Teammate Jaxson Dart took the positive view of the RB's miscue and added that Skattebo has looked good during offseason workouts.
"Hey, when I looked at it though, I was like, that's the most explosive I've seen Skat. He over-rotated," Dart said. "He looks real good, man. He looks real good."
Skattebo, in a year in N.Y., has become known as an enthusiastic wild card, a trait beloved by the Big Blue fans. He was asked about the "wild maniac moniker" he's been tabbed with.
"No, I totally enjoy that part. I think I less enjoy the brain-dead kind of guy," he said. "But it is what it is. I mean, the New York people love it, so I'm just gonna keep being me. And if they wanna say I'm brain-dead and I don't have no brain, then who cares? F--- it, you know?"
In eight games last season, Skattebo generated 410 rushing yards on 101 totes with five touchdowns and added 24 catches for 207 yards and another two scores.