Giants RB Bradshaw, WR Nicks miss Wednesday's practice

Published: Nov 09, 2011 at 05:43 AM

The New York Giants did not receive the progress they had hoped for by giving their top-two offensive weapons a week off.

Eli Manning

The team announced on Twitter that neither running back Ahmad Bradshaw nor wide receiver Hakeem Nicks participated in Wednesday's practice.

Bradshaw is recovering from a cracked bone in his foot that kept him out of last week's win over the New England Patriots. Nicks, who has been day to day with a tweaked hamstring, had hopes of playing in New England but sat out.

The Giants could use both players in the lineup this week, as they travel to San Francisco to face a 49ers defense that ranks ninth overall and is tops against the run.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens part ways with DC Don 'Wink' Martindale

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh released a statement on Friday announcing the team has parted ways with defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale.
news

49ers' Nick Bosa clears concussion protocols, set to play vs. Packers in Divisional Round

49ers pass rusher ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ has cleared concussion protocols and is set to play versus the Packers in the Divisional Round.
news

Michael F. Florio's 2021 fantasy football lessons learned

Michael F. Florio breaks down what he learned from the 2021 fantasy football season.
news

Titans activate RB Derrick Henry off IR ahead of Divisional Round game vs. Bengals

The Tennessee Titans activated running back Derrick Henry off injured reserve on Friday and is in track to play in the Divisional Round versus the Bengals. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW