Giants RB Bradshaw, WR Nicks miss Wednesday's practice

The New York Giants did not receive the progress they had hoped for by giving their top-two offensive weapons a week off.
The team announced on Twitter that neither running back Ahmad Bradshaw nor wide receiver Hakeem Nicks participated in Wednesday's practice.
Bradshaw is recovering from a cracked bone in his foot that kept him out of last week's win over the New England Patriots. Nicks, who has been day to day with a tweaked hamstring, had hopes of playing in New England but sat out.
The Giants could use both players in the lineup this week, as they travel to San Francisco to face a 49ers defense that ranks ninth overall and is tops against the run.