Giants RB Bradshaw returns to practice, likely to play vs. Chiefs

Published: Oct 02, 2009 at 11:33 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants halfback Ahmad Bradshaw returned to practice Friday and likely will play in Sunday's game at Kansas City, coach Tom Coughlin said.

But four other injured players -- defensive lineman Chris Canty, cornerback Aaron Ross, wide receiver Domenik Hixon and running back Danny Ware -- will sit out the game.

Bradshaw had missed the last two days of practice because of injuries to his right foot and ankle and also had worn a boot on the foot. But Coughlin said Bradshaw looked good Friday in limited action at practice and, when asked if he would play against the Chiefs, said: "There's a good chance. We will see."

Canty (calf), Ware (elbow) and Ross (hamstring) all missed practice Friday, and Hixon (knee) participated on a limited basis. Rookie linebacker Clint Sintim (groin) also was limited and is questionable.

