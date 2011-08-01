Giants, RB Bradshaw reach agreement on four-year deal

Ahmad Bradshaw will return to the New York Giants after agreeing to a four-year contract Monday, NFL Network insider Michael Lombardi reported, citing a league source.
Drew Rosenhaus, Bradshaw's agent, didn't return an email from The Associated Press seeking comment. The Giants refused to comment because the deal wasn't signed.
According to Mike Garafolo of the Newark Star-Ledger, Bradshaw's deal is worth $18 million over four years.
Bradshaw took over as the Giants' starting running back last season and rushed for a career-best 1,235 yards and eight touchdowns. But he had problems with fumbles, so Brandon Jacobs started five games before Bradshaw took over again in the season finale against the Washington Redskins.
Giants coach Tom Coughlin said Monday that he has discussed the turnovers with Bradshaw, who lost six fumbles last season.
"Ball security, ball security, ball security, even at the expense of trying to make the extra effort," Coughlin said after practice. "(You) have to know where the ball is at all times and that people are coming after you. That's the nature of our game."
The Giants also signed quarterback David Carr and tight end Ben Patrick and waived injured rookie running back Martell Mallard.
Coughlin said the addition of Patrick will not influence whether or not the Giants re-sign Kevin Boss, who was their starting tight end in the previous three seasons. Patrick was mostly used as a blocking tight end during his first four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.
"He worked out very well, caught the ball, moved well," Coughlin said of Patrick. "He's in very good shape."
Carr spent the 2008 and '09 seasons with the Giants as the backup to Eli Manning before signing with the San Francisco 49ers last year.
Coughlin said the Giants wanted four quarterbacks in camp, and Carr was available and knew the system. Veteran Sage Rosenfels and free agent Ryan Perrilloux are New York's other quarterbacks.
"I only can control so much," Rosenfels said. "What I can control is my play and how I can get the other 10 guys around me to play good football. That's my concern right now."
Center Adam Koets has been placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list with knee tendinitis. He tore his anterior cruciate ligament during a Nov. 7 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
