Giants RB Bradshaw practices for second consecutive day

Coughlin said the Giants will not switch hotels Saturday night to a more secluded venue, which some teams often do to get away from the Super Bowl Eve clamor. The Giants didn't do it in their last Super Bowl appearance under Coughlin four years ago either, but that time was different because the Giants were at a hotel removed from downtown Phoenix. This year, New York is at a hotel in downtown Indianapolis, a short walk from Lucas Oil Stadium, but Coughlin said he is satisfied that the venue will be suitable for players to get their rest undisturbed Saturday night.