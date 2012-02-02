Giants RB Bradshaw practices for second consecutive day

Published: Feb 02, 2012 at 10:01 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Running back Ahmad Bradshaw had an encouraging second straight day of practice, and quarterback Eli Manning, on target throughout the Giants' second Super Bowl XLVI practice of the week, highlighted a smooth New York workout as the Giants continued to get healthier with the game against New England just three days away.

Bradshaw (foot) and defensive end Osi Umenyiora (ankle/knee) were the only Giants among all active and practice squad players who the club listed as limited in Thursday afternoon's 88-minute practice on the University of Indianapolis' FieldTurf indoor practice field. The other three players who had been limited in Wednesday's workout here -- cornerback Corey Webster (hamstring), wide receiver Hakeem Nicks (shoulder) and special-teamer/linebacker Jacquian Williams (foot) -- practiced fully on Thursday.

Bradshaw, who coach Tom Coughlin said hadn't practiced on consecutive days to his memory all season, tripped going through the line on one running play early in the session. But Bradshaw hopped up and was able to continue, and he showed no signs of limping with the nagging foot injury, completing practice as normal. "It looked like he tripped over the fullback's foot," Coughlin said. "But he's fine."

Overall, Coughlin said, "We did fine. The energy level, the enthusiasm, the excitement is all there, as it should be, as it was yesterday. They're really excited to practice for the game. I think they've done very well. This was a good day of preparation."

Manning was sharp. In the final two first-unit offensive possessions of the day, the second a two-minute drill, he completed 10 of 11 throws. Manning was particularly effective in the two-minute drill, held against the Giants' first-team defense, moving the offense briskly downfield with but one incompletion. He appears to be in peak form heading into the second Super Bowl of his eight-year NFL career.

The play of the day came from Nicks, one of Manning's favorite targets. Early in the practice, Nicks made a twisting, one-handed catch of a line drive from Manning on the left sideline, corralling the ball easily and turning upfield.

In all, the Giants appear to be in good shape, physically and mentally, for the rematch of the Super Bowl four years ago.

Coughlin said the Giants will not switch hotels Saturday night to a more secluded venue, which some teams often do to get away from the Super Bowl Eve clamor. The Giants didn't do it in their last Super Bowl appearance under Coughlin four years ago either, but that time was different because the Giants were at a hotel removed from downtown Phoenix. This year, New York is at a hotel in downtown Indianapolis, a short walk from Lucas Oil Stadium, but Coughlin said he is satisfied that the venue will be suitable for players to get their rest undisturbed Saturday night.

