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Giants RB Bradshaw back in lineup for first time since Week 8

Published: Dec 04, 2011 at 06:10 AM

The Giants received a major boost to their offense on Sunday when running back Ahmad Bradshaw was declared active for New York's matchup against the 11-0 Green Bay Packers.

Bradshaw had missed the previous four games after fracturing a bone in his foot in a Week 8 win over the Miami Dolphins. Bradshaw returned to practice Friday for the first time since suffering the injury.

The Giants' running game has sagged this season, and Brandon Jacobs was unable to pick up the slack during Bradshaw's absence. New York (6-5) has lost its last three games.

Giants wide receiver Mario Manningham (knee) is inactive. He was listed as doubtful.

Starting center David Baas is a late scratch for Sunday's game because of headaches.

Baas was not on the team's injury report all week. Kevin Boothe, who started last week at left guard, moves to center and Mitch Petrus is set to play left guard in his first career start.

The Giants will also be missing offensive tackle Stacy Andrews, who was hospitalized on Saturday night with pulmonary embolisms in both lungs.

The Packers are without four starters, tackle Chad Clifton, guard Josh Sitton and linebackers A.J. Hawk and Desmond Bishop.

Visit www.nfl.com/inactives to see inactive players in every Sunday game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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