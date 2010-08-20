Giants QB Sorgi worried right shoulder tear could be serious

Published: Aug 20, 2010 at 08:19 AM

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York Giants backup quarterback Jim Sorgi can't make a throwing motion because of the injury to his right shoulder.

Sorgi was still gathering information about the tear in the anterior capsule of his throwing arm, but he said Friday that the injury he sustained during Monday night's victory over the New York Jets is a lot worse than he originally thought.

Sorgi is taking anti-inflammatory medicines to reduce the swelling and hopes to be sidelined just two to three weeks, though he's unsure about a timetable for his return.

The Giants open the season against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 12.

"I don't know what it all entails, how quickly the rehab and the comeback from it is," Sorgi said as the Giants broke training camp at the University at Albany. "It ended up being a lot worse than I thought it was. It ended up being an injury that is not going to get better in one or two days like I thought it would. I'm just playing it by ear."

Sorgi, who was signed in the offseason to back up starter Eli Manning, said he was limited in making over-the-head movements with his right arm. He can made underhand movements without a problem, but he said his range of motion declines as he lifts his arm.

"I can tell when I lift my arm up, it's hard to hold it out to the side," said Sorgi, who backed up Peyton Manning for six seasons with the Indianapolis Colts before signing with the Giants. "Over-the-head movement is just not going to happen now. I just hope it happens sooner than later."

Sorgi was hurt during the fourth quarter while throwing a 34-yard touchdown pass to Victor Cruz. Jets linebacker Lance Laury hit Sorgi as he released the ball.

Manning also was hurt in the game, receiving a three-inch gash on the left side of his head when his helmet was knocked off and he was hit by Jets safety Jim Leonhard.

Manning missed the final walkthrough practice Friday. He went to New York to have doctors look at the 12 stitches in his head.

Neither Manning nor Sorgi will play Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers when the Giants have their first home game in their new $1.6 billion stadium.

Giants coach Tom Coughlin said guards Chris Snee (knee) and Rich Seubert (hand), wide receiver Ramses Barden (back) and safety Michael Johnson (back) also will miss the game.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

