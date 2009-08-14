Giants QB Manning makes it official, signs six-year, $97 million extension

"I am happy to be here, this is where I want to be," said Manning, who was the Super Bowl XLII MVP. "I feel the Giants are one of the greatest organizations, if not the best organization in the NFL, and it's an honor to be part of the Giants and play quarterback in New York. I have worked hard to try to become a better player, and I feel I've done everything to help the Giants, and I'm excited to know I'll be here six or seven more years."