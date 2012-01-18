Giants QB Manning dealing with stomach bug; Herzlich back

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning missed part of Wednesday's practice with a stomach illness as his team prepares for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Manning didn't speak to the media Wednesday as scheduled. NFL Network's Albert Breer reported Manning was able to work the rest of the day at the team facility.
"If there is one guy who can miss a practice Wednesday mentally, it's No. 10," guard Chris Snee said of Manning, who has enjoyed his best pro season. "He was probably in here on Monday and Tuesday looking at film."
Tight end Jake Ballard figured Manning headed right home to recuperate -- and watch film.
"He's probably going to spend the rest of the day doing that," Ballard said.
Also listed as limited in practice Wednesday was running back Ahmad Bradshaw (foot), which isn't unusual. Bradshaw has only been practicing on Fridays in recent weeks.
The Giants also listed defensive ends Justin Tuck (shoulder) and Osi Umenyiora (ankle, knee), cornerback Corey Webster (hamstring) and linebacker Mark Herzlich (ankle) as limited in practice.
Herzlich returned to practice for the first time since fracturing his ankle Nov. 28. Herzlich had earned a starting spot prior to his injury and missed the last seven games.
