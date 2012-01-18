Giants QB Manning dealing with stomach bug; Herzlich back

Published: Jan 18, 2012 at 05:21 AM

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning missed part of Wednesday's practice with a stomach illness as his team prepares for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Giants coach Tom Coughlin described it as "a stomach bug, hopefully a 24-hour deal."

Manning didn't speak to the media Wednesday as scheduled. NFL Network's Albert Breer reported Manning was able to work the rest of the day at the team facility.

"If there is one guy who can miss a practice Wednesday mentally, it's No. 10," guard Chris Snee said of Manning, who has enjoyed his best pro season. "He was probably in here on Monday and Tuesday looking at film."

Tight end Jake Ballard figured Manning headed right home to recuperate -- and watch film.

"He's probably going to spend the rest of the day doing that," Ballard said.

Kirwan: Giants-Niners questions

Giants-Niners isn't the

NFC title bout most people anticipated, but it's a fascinating showdown nonetheless. Pat Kirwan breaks it down. More ...

Also listed as limited in practice Wednesday was running back Ahmad Bradshaw (foot), which isn't unusual. Bradshaw has only been practicing on Fridays in recent weeks.

The Giants also listed defensive ends Justin Tuck (shoulder) and Osi Umenyiora (ankle, knee), cornerback Corey Webster (hamstring) and linebacker Mark Herzlich (ankle) as limited in practice.

Herzlich returned to practice for the first time since fracturing his ankle Nov. 28. Herzlich had earned a starting spot prior to his injury and missed the last seven games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Week 10 bold predictions: 49ers shock Rams; Russell Wilson knocks off Packers in Lambeau

Will the struggling 49ers get their season back on track by knocking off the loaded Rams? Can Russell Wilson jump-start a Seahawks playoff push with a win in Green Bay? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Brian Flores reiterates Tua Tagovailoa is 'our quarterback' after QB replaces injured Brissett

Dolphins QB ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ didn't start Thursday night's 22-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens, but the second-year signal-caller finished the contest after ﻿Jacoby Brissett﻿ went down briefly with a knee injury.
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'My style of play needs to get more like (Mike White's)'

Jets QB Mike White has made an impression in his two starts with rookie Zach Wilson sidelined. On Thursday, Wilson discussed White's performances and areas where can he grow as a first-year pro.
news

NFL Week 10 underdogs: Will Saints upend Titans? Vikings to snap losing skid against Chargers?

Can the Saints cool off the red-hot Titans? Will the Vikings earn a much-needed win against the Chargers? Marc Sessler makes the case for five underdogs in Week 10.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW