Giants QB Kyle Lauletta arrested after traffic incident

Published: Oct 30, 2018 at 06:25 AM

New York Giants rookie quarterback Kyle Lauletta hasn't stepped on the football field for a game, but he's in some hot water off the gridiron.

Lauletta was arrested Tuesday morning in New Jersey following a traffic incident while driving to the team facility, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. NJ.com first reported the news of Lauletta's arrest.

In a press release, Weehawken (N.J.) police announced Lauletta was charged with "eluding police, a third-degree crime, obstructing administration of law and resisting arrest." Lauletta also received "motor vehicle charges are for reckless driving, disregarding an officer's directions, improper turn in marked traffic lane and failure to remain in a marked lane."

"We were made aware of the situation this morning, and we have been in contact with Kyle," Giants coach Pat Shurmur said in a statement released by the team. "We are still in the process of gathering information. This is obviously very disappointing."

A Weehawken police source told Garafolo that, while trying to evade traffic on the entrance to NJ-495 on Tuesday morning, Lauletta "hit the gas, ignored cops' orders to stop, almost hit the cop and another car, cut off other cars and then refused to put his window down or step out of the vehicle."

In the release, Weehawken police added Lauletta was involved in a similar incident on Monday.

Lauletta was drafted by the Giants in the fourth round of the 2018 draft out of Richmond. The 23-year-old has not played this season and has been inactive for most of New York's eight games. He sits behind embattled veteran Eli Manning and Alex Tanney on Big Blue's QB depth chart.

