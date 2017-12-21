Giants QB Davis Webb gets first-team reps in practice

Around the NFL

The New York Giants are ramping up Davis Webb's practice workload in the final two weeks of the season.

The third-round rookie took first-team reps in practice on Wednesday for the first time since this summer. Eli Manning generally takes all eight of the starter v. starter reps, but Webb took six of them yesterday.

"We're amping him up a little bit," interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo said, via the team's official website. "I've told you before that he's always preparing like he's going to be a two or maybe even play in the games. So the preparation is the same, but we just wanted to make sure we got him some reps on the field."

Webb remains the team's third-string passer behind Manning and Geno Smith, but his work with the first-team signals that he could be active for the first time in his career Sunday versus the Arizona Cardinals.

"I was excited," Webb said of the change in practice routine. "I got told yesterday and it's an opportunity for me to work on the things that got worked on behind the scenes in my preparation throughout the year. Eli has been getting most of the reps, along with Geno, so it kind of got me a chance to be thrown in there and actually go through it myself, have the O-line hear my calls and see the receivers see my signals. It was cool, it was a cool experience, and I got better from it today."

After former coach Ben McAdoo's handling of the Manning benching debacle earlier in the season, the Giants aren't making any declarations about their quarterback situation yet. But gearing up Webb's workload is a sign Big Blue might finally get a look at the rookie before a seemingly interminable season comes to a close.

