Giants QB Daniel Jones won't play in preseason opener vs. Jets

Daniel Jones won't suit up for the New York Giants in Saturday's preseason opener.

The Giants starting quarterback won't play versus the New York Jets, head coach Joe Judge told reporters on Thursday.

Mike Glennon﻿, who signed with the Giants this offseason to backup Jones, will get the start. Clayton Thorson﻿, the only other QB on the Giants' current roster, will finish out the preseason contest.

Judge said the plan is to treat the third preseason contest as a traditional game in order to get the starters together for an extended period of time, which all but guarantees Jones will play versus the New England Patriots in the preseason finale on Sunday, Aug. 29.

Entering a crucial Year 3, Jones has compiled an 8-18 record as the Giants starter, a role he took over midway through his rookie season. After an injury-laden 2020, Jones failed to match nearly every major statistical category he posted as a rookie with the same amount of games played in Year 2. Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in 2019, will feel the pressure in New York if there's no vast improvement shown in 2021.