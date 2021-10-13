Giants QB Daniel Jones 'on track' in concussion recovery

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones continues to make his way through concussion protocol.
Big Blue coach Joe Judge told reporters Wednesday that Jones couldn't participate in practice but is "on track with everything" in his recovery from the concussion that knocked him out of Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Jones was concussed on a run just before halftime of the Giants' 44-20 loss. Mike Glennon took over.
Jones' status for the Giants' Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams remains in question, but Judge wouldn't rule out the quarterback, even if he's unable to practice.
After Judge noted Jones couldn't participate in practice, he was told the QB was seen in pads. The coach glared onto the field.
In other Giants injury news, Judge said that first-round rookie receiver Kadarius Toney would practice Wednesday after suffering an ankle injury. New York running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) will not practice and are likely to miss this week's game.