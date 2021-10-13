Giants QB Daniel Jones 'on track' in concussion recovery

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones continues to make his way through concussion protocol.

Big Blue coach Joe Judge told reporters Wednesday that Jones couldn't participate in practice but is "on track with everything" in his recovery from the concussion that knocked him out of Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Jones was concussed on a run just before halftime of the Giants' 44-20 loss. Mike Glennon took over.

Jones' status for the Giants' Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams remains in question, but Judge wouldn't rule out the quarterback, even if he's unable to practice.