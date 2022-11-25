Around the NFL

Giants QB Daniel Jones on missed fourth-down opportunity vs. Cowboys: 'It was just a bad throw'

Published: Nov 25, 2022 at 08:27 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The injury-ravaged New York Giants battled the Dallas Cowboys tough in the first half Thursday afternoon, taking a halftime lead, but came up shy in the final two quarters to ultimately fall, 28-20, on Thanksgiving Day.

In the second half, one key play set the stage for the Cowboys to run the table.

Trailing 14-13 in the third quarter, Brian Daboll elected to go for it on 4th-and-1 from his own 45-yard-line. Daniel Jones had a wide-open Saquon Barkley in the flat on a nice play call but threw it behind the running back, who couldn't corral the ball.

"It was just a bad throw," Jones said after the game. "I've got to get it out in front of him. Bad throw. Can't miss that."

The ball was poorly placed. Had Jones led Barkley, the play could have popped for a massive gain. Instead, Dallas took over and needed six plays to extend the lead and squash Big Blue's hopes for a comeback.

"I tried to get down and secure the catch and I didn't make the play," Barkley said. "Looking back on it, they went down and score. He trusted us to go for it on fourth down and one, and for us to make the play, and I didn't make the play there for us."

The play underscored the razor-thin margin for error for the Giants, who are missing key players on both sides of the ball.

Jones finished 21-of-35 passing for 228 yards and a garbage-time touchdown but missed far too many easy throws early that could have extended drives.

Thursday's game showed that the Giants continue to punch above their weight class in Daboll's first season. It's a good sign for the future, even if Thursday's loss to a division rival stings.

"It's a tough loss," Jones said. "It's a divisional game and a game where we didn't play our best. That's always disappointing. Like I said, you've got to give credit to Dallas. They are a good team. But we didn't do what we needed to do to win the game. That was the difference and it's frustrating for all of us."

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich says RB Rachaad White ready for bigger role

With Leonard Fournette unable to practice so far this week, Bucs OC Byron Leftwich believes rookie RB Rachaad White is ready to handle the workload.

news

Taylor Decker after loss to Bills: 'This isn't the (expletive) same old Lions anymore'

Despite losing its sixth straight game on Thanksgiving Day, the Detroit Lions showing signs of turning the corner in Sunday's loss to the high-powered Buffalo Bills.

news

Kevin O'Connell 'could not be more proud' of Vikings' bounce-back win on Thanksgiving after blowout loss

Vikings coach coach Kevin O'Connell said the ability to wipe away the bitter taste of a blowout loss and earn a big win on Thanksgiving Day speaks volumes about his team's character.

news

Patriots TE Hunter Henry on overturned TD vs. Vikings: 'I believe I caught it'

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry shares his frustrations on his overturned touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson passes Randy Moss for most receiving yards through first three seasons

Justin Jefferson continues to make history, this time supplanting a Vikings great in the record books. The 23-year-old wideout passed Hall of Fame pass catcher Randy Moss on Thursday night for the most receiving yards through a player's first three seasons.

news

Dak Prescott, Cowboys' playmakers star in win over Giants as Odell Beckham visit looms

All that anyone in Dallas is focused on after Thursday's win is the playmaker who wasn't on the field: Odell Beckham. Dak Prescott, though, kept the attention on the playmakers currently on the Cowboys' sideline.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Thanksgiving Day games

Josh Allen rallied his Bills past Detroit, while Micah Parsons' Cowboys and Justin Jefferson's Vikings kept pace in the NFC. Here's what we learned from Thursday's games.

news

Bills LB Von Miller believed to have sprained knee vs. Lions, will miss time

Bills linebacker Von Miller suffered a knee injury in Thursday's win over the Lions and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Miller is believed to have a knee sprain.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills CB Tre'Davious White active for first time since tearing ACL last Thanksgiving

The Buffalo Bills, already boasting a top-five scoring defense and a 7-3 record, will be returning All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White for a matchup against the Detroit Lions in the inaugural John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE