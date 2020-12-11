Giants QB Daniel Jones (hamstring) questionable, but full participant in Friday practice

﻿Daniel Jones﻿ looks like he's almost ready to return at just the right time for his Giants.

Jones (hamstring) was listed as questionable in New York's Friday injury report, yet there's reason for optimism. Jones was a full participant in Friday's practice session, which is usually a lighter affair on a typical Sunday-focused schedule, but would indicate he's likely to play.

Giants coach Joe Judge was "optimistic" on Wednesday about Jones' chances of returning Sunday in a key game against the Arizona Cardinals, and echoed that sentiment Friday, adding his staff "ramped (Jones) up a little bit" during New York's Thursday session, per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

"He's getting better every day," Judge said of Jones. "Coming out of practice yesterday there was definitely progress."