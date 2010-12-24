Giants punter Dodge handles spotlight's glare matter-of-factly

"You think of the magnitude of that game and what it meant for the team and this city, and for it to be the last play is kind of why it sticks out," Tynes said. "If it would've happened in the second quarter, it probably would've been talked about but not as much. He definitely took it hard, which he should and we all should as team. It was definitely tough for him to deal with that with a game of that magnitude. But he's done a great job."