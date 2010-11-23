Giants provide blueprint to attack Vick, but it comes with risks

In studying tape from the matchup, there are several aspects of the Giants' game plan that are sure to be incorporated by the Eagles' next few opponents. The first element is a heavy emphasis on the elimination of the big play. The Eagles have terrorized opponents with the long ball, and the Giants did a terrific job of keeping the ball in front of them. Safeties Deon Grant and Kenny Phillips played with plenty of depth (12-15 yards deep) in their two-deep zones and the cornerbacks made sure to settle underneath any post corner routes from the slot receivers. Michael Vick repeatedly found open windows in the middle of the field, but the Giants were content to let the Eagles drive the length of the field on an assortment of short and intermediate throws. By eliminating the quick strike, the Giants played the odds that a negative play (turnover, penalty or mental miscue) would end the drive and force the Eagles to punt or kick a field goal before they reach the end zone.