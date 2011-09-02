Giants place LB Sintim on injured reserve, waive four players

The New York Giants placed Clint Sintim on injured reserve Friday, hours after the third-year linebacker suffered a season-ending knee injury.
According to the Giants' official website, Sintim tore the anterior cruciate ligament and ruptured the patella tendon in his right knee during Thursday night's 18-17 preseason victory over the New England Patriots.
Sintim, who has battled injuries during his two NFL seasons, was trying to come back from a season-ending torn ACL he suffered in the same knee in December, also landing him on IR.
"It's unfortunate," Sintim said, according to the New York Daily News. "I worked really hard to get back. And um ... it's just unfortunate."
Giants coach Tom Coughlin chose not to play his starters in the preseason finale in hopes of avoiding the scenario that played out with Sintim.
"You've got to feel badly for a guy that's coming back off a serious knee (injury)," Coughlin said. "Works his tail off, really didn't say a word the whole preseason, just did what he had to do, worked on the field. And then to see that happen tonight. It was devastating."
The Giants also waived four players Friday: cornerback Darnell Burks, wide receiver Todd Watkins, guard Brant Clouser and defensive tackle Ibrahim Abdulai. Burks, Clouser and Abdulai are rookies. Watkins is a third-year pro.
