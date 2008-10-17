Giants' Pierce questionable after missing third straight practice

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants middle linebacker Antonio Pierce missed practice Friday for the third consecutive day with a quad injury and was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against San Francisco.
Pierce has not said how or when he suffered the injury, but indicated it probably happened in the Giants' 44-6 win over Seattle on Oct. 5. He aggravated the injury Monday night against Cleveland, but returned to the game.
If Pierce does not play Sunday, Chase Blackburn will start. Fellow linebacker Gerris Wilkinson will miss the 49ers game with a knee injury he suffered against Cleveland.
Coach Tom Coughlin said Friday he will decide whether John Carney or Lawrence Tynes will kick against San Francisco. Tynes has been sidelined since training camp with an injured left knee that required arthroscopic surgery.
Carney was signed days before the season opener and has made all 12 of his field-goal attempts and all 15 extra points.
