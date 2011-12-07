Giants' Phillips won't rule himself out; Baas awaiting test results

Published: Dec 07, 2011 at 07:57 AM

New York Giants safety Kenny Phillips confirmed he has a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee, but isn't counting himself out for this weekend's NFC East showdown with the Dallas Cowboys.

Phillips, who was reportedly expected to miss 1-2 weeks because of the injury he suffered last week, told reporters on Wednesday he's "day to day," adding that he expects to play because he hasn't heard otherwise, according to The Star-Ledger.

Phillips was one of nine injured Giantswho were held out of Wednesday's practice, while wide receiver Mario Manningham (knee) and cornerback Prince Amukamara (back) took part in a limited portion of the session.

Giants coach Tom Coughlin did update the status of center David Bass, who has been battling a neck injury that kept him out of this past Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers. Coughlin said Baas was undergoing additional tests on Wednesday.

"It is much more serious than a headache, obviously," Coughlin said. "A lot of that is to try to eliminate things as well. I really don't have any information other than that and until I am sure that we are going to be talking about the right thing, I will wait and not speculate. I really can't tell you anymore."

Baas told the New York Daily News that despite "migraine-type" headaches he isn't considering that the injury is season-ending.

"I really want to play football, but my health is very important to me," said Baas. "They're going to make the best decision."

