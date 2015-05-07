 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Giants part ways with veteran receiver Kevin Ogletree

Published: May 07, 2015 at 06:42 AM

Kevin Ogletree's time with the New York Giants has come to an end.

The team announced Thursday that it has terminated the contract of the veteran wide receiver, who appeared in seven games for Big Blue last season. Ogletree was re-signed to a one-year, $825,000 contract in February, but the team has apparently decided to change course.

Ogletree, 27, was originally signed by the Giants two days after Victor Cruz suffered a season-ending patellar injury. He played sparingly, managing five catches for 50 yards. The Giants selected wide receiver Geremy Davis in the sixth round of last week's draft, likely paving the way for Ogletree's exit.

A classic journeyman, Ogletree also spent time with the Detroit Lions last season. The 27-year-old has had additional stops with the Cowboys, Chargers and Packers.

The Giants also announced they waived linebacker Terrell Manning.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers releasing WR Mike Williams after seven seasons

The Chargers are releasing wide receiver Mike Williams, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per sources.
news

Jets acquiring RT Morgan Moses from Ravens in trade

Morgan Moses is returning to Florham Park. The Ravens are trading the veteran offensive lineman to the Jets , per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.
news

Jason Kelce jokes he regrets retirement after Eagles signing of RB Saquon Barkley

Could Jason Kelce be regretting his decision to retire after a flurry of high-profile free-agent signings such as Saquon Barkley? Kelce joked this week that he has no plans to unretire -- despite a potential big year for the Eagles in 2024.
news

Chiefs' Chris Jones to keep chasing 'greatness' after record deal: No amount of money will change me

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones inked his ginormous new contract following his third Super Bowl victory. The 29-year-old said Tuesday that he never had designs on leaving K.C.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Niners WR Deebo Samuel switching jersey to No. 1 in 2024 

With the start of the new league year set to start on Wednesday, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel will be donning a new number in the back of his jersey for the 2024 season.
news

Las Vegas Raiders to release WR Hunter Renfrow 

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to release wide receiver Hunter Renfrow when the new league year begins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.
news

Browns, QB Jameis Winston finalizing one-year contract 

Cleveland has its backup to Deshaun Watson, and it isn't the reigning Comeback Player of the Year. Jameis Winston is finalizing a one-year deal to join the Browns.
news

DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson returning to Eagles on three-year contract for up to $33M

Following a season with the Lions, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is returning to play for the Eagles on a three-year pact worth up to $33 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. 
news

Panthers acquiring Steelers WR Diontae Johnson for CB Donte Jackson; teams swapping picks

The Carolina Panthers are acquiring wide receiver Diontae Johnson and the No. 240 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft from the Steelers in exchange for cornerback Donte Jackson and the No. 178 overall pick, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
news

Texans, DE Danielle Hunter agree to terms on two-year, $49M contract

Four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Danielle Hunter is signing a two-year, $49 million deal with the Houston Texans, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.
news

Buccaneers re-sign LB Lavonte David to one-year contract worth up to $10 million

The Buccaneers are re-signing linebacker Lavonte David to a one-year, $9 million contract that can become worth up to $10 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.