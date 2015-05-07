Giants part ways with veteran receiver Kevin Ogletree

The team announced Thursday that it has terminated the contract of the veteran wide receiver, who appeared in seven games for Big Blue last season. Ogletree was re-signed to a one-year, $825,000 contract in February, but the team has apparently decided to change course.
Ogletree, 27, was originally signed by the Giants two days after Victor Cruz suffered a season-ending patellar injury. He played sparingly, managing five catches for 50 yards. The Giants selected wide receiver Geremy Davis in the sixth round of last week's draft, likely paving the way for Ogletree's exit.
A classic journeyman, Ogletree also spent time with the Detroit Lions last season. The 27-year-old has had additional stops with the Cowboys, Chargers and Packers.
