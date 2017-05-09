Giants owner: Premature to say Davis Webb is Eli's heir

"I am in the room with [general manager Jerry Reese] and I do give the final approval to everybody that we take," Mara said of the Webb pick. "But I was hoping that we would take a quarterback at some point. I've always held the belief that you could never draft too many of them. I think it's a little too premature to be anointing this guy as the heir apparent to Eli. [Webb] hasn't set foot on the field yet. But he has a lot of talent and we're looking forward to seeing what we've got when he gets here. But let's not, as Bill Parcells used to say, let's not get his bust ready for Canton just yet."