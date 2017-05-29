Giants owner on Colin Kaepernick: An 'emotional issue'

In a few sentences, Giants co-owner John Mara might have perfectly summed up the Colin Kaepernick situation from a team's perspective.
The former 49ers quarterback, who made headlines around the world for his decision to kneel during the national anthem in protest of social injustice and inequality, remains unsigned despite a near-constant stream of good and noble deeds (he has nearly completed a personal pledge of $1 million to various charities and causes) and a unique skill set as a tenured NFL starter.
Mara tries to wrap his head around it.
"All my years being in the league, I never received more emotional mail from people than I did about that issue," Mara told The MMQB. "If any of your players ever do that, we are never coming to another Giants game. It wasn't one or two letters. It was a lot. It's an emotional, emotional issue for a lot of people, more so than any other issue I've run into."
While Kaepernick and the Seattle Seahawkscontinue to flirt with each other, Mara gives those clamoring for a speedy end to this issue something to chew on. The situation seems simple to those on both sides of the political and social spectrum, but there is far more that merits consideration.