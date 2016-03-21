 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Giants owner Mara: Team might not be done spending

Published: Mar 21, 2016 at 12:59 AM

For the second time in three years, the New York Giants emerged as a big spender in free agency, doling out a lucrative contract for Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie in 2014 and a historically lucrative contract for Olivier Vernon in 2016. The team already has more than $200 million worth of money committed to the 2016 class thanks to Vernon, Janoris Jenkins and Damon Harrison.

According to co-owner and team president John Mara, they might not be finished yet either.

"There are still some players we're looking at, obviously at a lower level in terms of compensation," Mara told The New York Post at the Annual League Meeting over the weekend. "But I still think we have some holes to fill.

"I think we would like to add another offensive lineman somewhere down the line, (as well as) another corner (and) another receiver. There are still players we're looking at. We may have to wait until the draft if (those players) aren't there in free agency."

Some of this is cleaning up past mistakes. The Giants obviously thought that Victor Cruz would be in their long-term plans and also thought that Geoff Schwartz, another centerpiece of their 2014 class, would still be in New York as well.

But a lot of this is burying the perception that the Giants are a team on the decline. Before the 2014 spending spree, the roster had a bare bones feel thanks to a bevy of retirements, departing free agents and injuries. That year, the team started 0-6 and missed the playoffs again. The Giants have only made the playoffs once since 2009 -- the year they won the Super Bowl.

Unlike other perennial third-place finishers, they have a talented franchise quarterback, a once-in-a-decade talent at wide receiver and an offensive line that could include four first- or second-round picks on opening day 2016 depending on where the team looks in the draft. As much as this free agency period was about plugging holes, it was just as much about jump-starting a roster with a good core to life.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers' Nick Bosa says Chiefs OTs Jawaan Taylor, Donovan Smith 'hold a lot' ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa said Chiefs offensive tackles Jawaan Taylor and Donovan Smith "hold a lot" ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.
news

Buccaneers working on deal to hire Liam Coen as new offensive coordinator

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are working on a deal to hire Liam Coen as their new OC, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, per a source. 
news

Titans hiring Nick Holz as offensive coordinator, Bill Callahan as offensive line coach

Titans are hiring Nick Holz as their new offensive coordinator and Bill Callahan as offensive line coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. 
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews lends assistance during in-flight medical emergency

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews lent his assistance during an in-flight medical emergency this week, providing his diabetic testing kit to a woman experiencing difficulty breathing and low blood pressure.
news

2024 Pro Bowl Games: What We Learned from Thursday's competitions

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Thursday's action at the Pro Bowl Games skills competition.
news

Keenan Allen 'absolutely' believes he'll be with Chargers in 2024: 'I don't see myself going anywhere'

Keenan Allen's future with the Chargers is a topic of uncertainty as he holds a $34.71 million 2024 cap hit against the Bolts. Nonetheless, Allen is quite emphatic that he's not leaving Los Angeles.
news

Where Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield lands in 2024 'kind of depends' on who his offensive coordinator is

Following a career resurgence for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Canales as his offensive coordinator, quarterback Baker Mayfield is an impending free agent, and finding the right OC fit will be hugely important factor as to where he lands.
news

Raiders expected to hire former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator

Kliff Kingsbury, the former head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, is expected to be hired as the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.
news

Rams planning to promote LBs coach, pass rush coordinator Chris Shula to defensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams are planning to promote linebackers coach and pass rush coordinator Chris Shula to their defensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per sources.
news

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh on return to the NFL: 'I want another shot to be simply known as world champions'

Thursday marked the official beginning of the Jim Harbaugh era in Los Angeles, and speaking to the media for the first time since his hiring was announced last week, Harbaugh wasted no time in making it clear that he came back to the NFL to win Super Bowls, and that he thinks the Chargers are the team to do it with.
news

Patriots hire ex-Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt as new OC

Alex Van Pelt is being hired as the Patriots' new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source. 
news

New Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald to call defensive plays, notes 'different personality' from Pete Carroll

Mike Macdonald was introduced as the new Seahawks head coach on Thursday, and he noted that he isn't trying to replicate Pete Carroll's era in Seattle.