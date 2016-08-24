Around the NFL

Giants owner defends decision to re-sign Josh Brown

Published: Aug 24, 2016 at 10:06 AM

New York Giants president and CEO John Mara on Wednesday defended the team's decision to re-sign kicker Josh Brown, who was suspended by the NFL last week for violating the league's personal-conduct policy.

Mara said the team was "comfortable" retaining Brown, who was arrested in 2015 and suspended following the league's investigation into domestic violence allegations.

"When we made the decision to re-sign Josh back in (2016), we were certainly aware of the arrest," Mara said. "We were also aware of the allegations associated with that arrest and the fact that the charges were dropped within a couple of days after the arrest. Based on the facts and circumstances that we were aware of at that time, we were comfortable with our decision to re-sign him. Nothing has happened in the meantime to make us question that decision. This is an issue, domestic violence, that we take very seriously here."

After finding out about Brown's arrest in May 2015, the NFL became aware of a court statement filed by Brown's wife alleging previous altercations with her husband. Brown's wife declined to speak to league investigators about the alleged incidents and law enforcement officials declined requests from the NFL for information.

The NFL concluded that Brown violated the league's personal-conduct policy based on evidence provided in the police report from his arrest, which included statements provided by Brown's wife to police. A hearing officer upheld the suspension on appeal from Brown and the NFL Players Association.

"We were certainly aware at the time that there were allegations of numerous incidents," Mara said Wednesday in his first comments on the allegations. "Based, again, on the facts and circumstances that we are aware of, we were comfortable with our decision to sign him."

Mara said domestic violence is not a "black and white" issue.

"We attempted to make an informed decision here, we will live with the results of that decision and we move forward," he said. "A lot of times there is a tendency to try to make these cases black and white. They are very rarely black and white; you very rarely have a Ray Rice video. There are allegations made, you try to sort through the facts and you try to make an informed decision. That is what we did here."

Mara said it might have been easier to part with Brown, but the organization is attempting to be fair to the kicker.

"I am trying to be fair to him as well. I think he is trying to do the right thing and he deserves an opportunity to show that he can do that," Mara said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 7 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (thumb) medically cleared to play

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been medically cleared to play, head coach Mike McCarthy announced Wednesday.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa 'excited' ahead of expected start vs. Steelers on Sunday

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday that he's "excited" ahead of his expected return to the field this Sunday against the Steelers.

news

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett says RB Melvin Gordon will be starter Sunday vs. Jets

Nathaniel Hackett has done an about-face on running back Melvin Gordon. The Broncos coach announced Wednesday that Gordon would start Sunday against the Jets.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Chargers' Staley 'going to stay' with J.C. Jackson despite benching: 'We just need to stay patient'

On Monday night, the Chargers benched highly paid cornerback J.C Jackson for what coach Brandon Staley cited as poor play. But the coach noted Tuesday that Jackson remains part of the club's plans moving forward.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen, Falcons QB Marcus Mariota lead Players of the Week

Atlanta quarterback Marcus Mariota and Buffalo QB Josh Allen led the way on the NFL's weekly honor roll.

news

Aaron Rodgers clarifies comments on offense: Packers need to 'simplify things in our own mind'

Following Sunday's loss, Aaron Rodgers said the offense needed to "simplify" things to kick it in gear. During his weekly Tuesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the Packers QB clarified his statement.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray: DeAndre Hopkins' return from suspension not a miracle cure for our offense

Cardinals' Kyler Murray will surely benefit from having star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins back on the field from suspension, but the quarterback knows one player is not a miracle cure for Arizona's offense.

news

Broncos coach Hackett cites lack of plays for RB Gordon benching: 'Melvin didn't do anything wrong'

Following Monday night's 19-16 loss to the Chargers, Broncos running back Melvin Gordon said he didn't know why he was benched. On Tuesday, coach Nathaniel Hackett tried to explain the situation away by citing the lack of plays run by his offense.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) considered day to day after MRI

Russell Wilson (hamstring) is considered day to day following an MRI on Tuesday, but is pushing to play on a short week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Veteran WR DeSean Jackson returning to sign with Ravens

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson, a free agent who last played in 2021 with the Raiders, is signing with the Ravens.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE